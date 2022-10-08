The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Lim starts digging

If you think back to The Good Doctor season 6 premiere on ABC, then you’ll remember quickly that a lot of stuff transpired. Even though Dr. Audrey Lim survived, she’s also paralyzed and needs a wheelchair to get around. We know the path both before and during her surgery was complicated, especially when Shaun struggled to complete it and needed to assist over a video feed.

In the aftermath of everything that happened, let’s go ahead and say that Lim wants answers, and she could be doing everything within her power to get them. This will all be a theme of season 6 episode 3, and you can get more insight courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“A Big Sign” – The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious. Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim is determined to get to the bottom of what really happened in the OR during her surgery and sets off on her own internal investigation on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The thing Lim has to think about is what she’ll do even after she gets the answers. Does she want retribution, closure, or something in between? It makes sense that she would be upset and angry over what happened, even though she cares for some of her other doctors at St. Bonaventure. This could just end up being a painful story and honestly, we have to prepare for that.

As for what else we’re getting in this hour, consider that synopsis proof that Morgan is sticking around and, in fact, did turn down that job.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now, including other insight on Monday’s episode

What intrigues you the most about The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 on paper?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead all about the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







