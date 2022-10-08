Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 spoilers: How Salley arrives

After a long wait and an elaborate story, Salley Carson is finally going to be coming to Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 on Monday night. So what can we say about her big arrival now?

First and foremost, that there’s going to be some drama with it almost immediately. The first thing to say is that there will be some inherent awkwardness. Salley has technically never been on-screen with any of these people before. There’s a chance she may know some of Clayton Echard’s women, but she left the season before night one technically ever took place. This means that there is so much more that to be frank, nobody knows about her. She may not have any friends.

Also, it feels big-time like production set her up to fail here. We can’t say in all honesty what was real and what was fake when it comes to her suitcase, or the story that Wells relayed to everyone else about her indecision and/or her ex. So by the time she comes in Monday, the people already in Paradise may have their guard up about why she’s there and whether or not she’s ready to 100% commit.

In a sneak peek over at E! News, you can get a little bit more information about Salley turning up on the beach and being questioned almost immediately. Why? She tells some of the other people that she missed a few flights for work reasons … which has nothing to do with her ex at all. Something isn’t lining up and they want answers.

In the end, we just don’t think that Salley is going to be around all that long. Not only is she getting off to a bad start, but we do think people tend to be interested in contestants who have some sort of a fan base. Salley doesn’t really have that at all.

