Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Could it set up more?

As a number of you may be familiar already, Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO — it is mostly a matter of when we get to see it. Filming is not underway as of yet and honestly, we’re not even at the point where a lot of news is starting to come out about the story.

With all of that said, there is one story we’ve heard whispered about here and there that we DO consider to be rather interesting: That HBO, at least for now, is not looking at season 3 potentially as the end of the road for Zendaya and the rest of the cast. This goes against some of our assumptions and previous concerns, given that this show has so far been about high school and there is only so long that you can realistically make that setting work.

Of course, it’s also possible that Sam Levinson and the rest of the team find a way to evolve the story past high school; if they get a season 4, they may have to do that.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, since we want to get back to season 3 and HBO’s premiere plans. If they are, in fact, hoping for a fourth season, that makes it all the more important that they maximize revenue for the next batch of episodes. It makes a January 2024 premiere date all the more likely in our eyes, given that the series was able to set a ton of streaming records (at the time) for season 2 in a similar window. The show will need to keep both viewership and interest high and for the sake of drawing in subscribers, we also tend to think that they will not air Euphoria at the same time as some of their other hits.

Hopefully, by this time next year we at least have a little more information on what the future could hold. For now, the network is holding their cards close to the vest.

