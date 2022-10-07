The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Any NYCC teases?

We knew that The Wheel of Time season 2 was going to have a presence at New York Comic-Con this weekend. However, there were still some questions, including whether or not an official premiere date would be revealed.

Well, let’s start off here by getting the bad news out of the way: There was nothing more revealed on that subject. We feel like this is a pretty strong signal (at least from our vantage point) that you won’t be seeing the series return this year. Otherwise, there’s no real reason to keep this hidden at the moment! Hopefully, we’ll see a more formal announcement later this year — we know that the fantasy epic is already coming back for season 3!

What Prime Video was kind enough to reveal today including the video below, which includes a brief recap of season 1 and a look at season 2; plus, we got some new photos, including the image above of Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand. They are absolutely taking their time when it comes to sharing a whole lot more than this, probably because they realize they don’t have to rush anything along. This show has a diehard following and it still hasn’t been a year since the first season premiered. This isn’t some super-long hiatus like we’ve experienced with some other Prime Video series — take Jack Ryan, which is premiering season 3 later this year a solid three-plus years after the second season came out.

Of course, we’d hope that the upcoming season of The Wheel of Time would get a campaign on the same level of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but that probably won’t happy. We’ll just be happy to see some more viewers come on board over the next few months.

