Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 (finale) trailer!

Leading up to next week’s epic finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has released a full trailer — and let’s just say, they aren’t kidding when they note that “all will be revealed.”

For the first time, it feels like we’re going to get a full sense in episode 8 as to why the title is so important. The show knew from the start that there was a multi-year commitment and because of that, they never felt the need to rush into anything when it comes to the rings. Therefore, they didn’t, and they allowed time for these characters to grow, prosper, and develop over time.

Now, this finale is going to feature the creation (presumably) of the aforementioned Rings of Power, alongside the Dwarves, Elves, and Harfoots realizing further that they will all need to be on the same page. The rings can serve as a way to protect against a rising Sauron and the realm now known as Mordor — that was shifted away from the desecrated Southlands at the end of episode 7.

Oh, and of course, we can’t forget about the Balrog! That ancient creature is shown briefly in the trailer, which makes sense given how they were teased. This finale will need to tie up so many different loose ends while bringing a lot of other great stuff to the table. There is a lot that needs to be achieved here! Luckily, we know that a season 2 is already in production, so at least we don’t have to sit around and wonder how long it’s going to be until cameras start rolling. (Because of the long post-production window for a show like this, we do still think we’re going to be waiting a while to dive into a potential endgame.)

