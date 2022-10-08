Survivor 43 episode 4 details: Who’s getting cocky?

When Survivor 43 episode 4 airs on CBS next week, there’s a lot of fun stuff to consider and speculate over. Take, for starters, who could be getting way too comfortable out in the game.

Before we get into any deep-dive analysis, we should give the full Survivor 43 episode 4 synopsis; this is, after all, a great reference point for all of this discussion:

“Show No Mercy” – One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week’s immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council. Also, one castaway’s paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who could this be a reference to at the moment? We could almost see it being multiple people on the Baka Tribe. Gabler knows that the women are trying to trick him with his immunity idol, so could some of this drive him up the wall? Meanwhile, we also know that the women on said tribe have been feeling like they are totally in control when they’re not. We just have a hard time since anyone on the Coco Tribe being that paranoid when they’ve never even gone to Tribal Council. Meanwhile, how paranoid could Vesi be given that they only have four people left? The person most at risk of being cocky right now is Jesse, largely due to the fact that he’s tried to mastermind votes already. (Little does he realize that there was a situation where Noelle could’ve teamed up with Dwight and taken him out of the game with his extra vote.)

As long as none of the upcoming twists are going to be aggressively out of control, we have to say that we like where we are in the season right now. There’s been some interesting gameplay and above all else, the players are memorable.

