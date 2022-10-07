Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT? Where is Chris Alonso?

Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT following the events of the season 5 finale? We recognize some out there may be missing Chris Alonso early on this season, and for good reason. We’re talking here about a character who was a beloved part of the ensemble, and that’s without even getting into the relationship between Chris and Street.

The more that we dive into season 6, the more that Chris’ absence may be felt. We know that the character a great send-off and because she is still alive, there’s always a chance that we could see her again. For the time being, though, everyone is moving forward because they have to.

Esco made the announcement last spring that she was departing the series, and that it was her own decision as she wanted to explore new opportunities. Check out some of what she had to say in a statement:

“Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere. Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too.

“That said, this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make … I’m forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family – my fellow cast, writers, and producers – for an incredible journey. To the amazing S.W.A.T. fans, you are the heart of the show. I can’t thank you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris’ journey!”

Of course, we recognize that the story on SWAT will go on, but in order to better prepare for the future, we always think that you have to recognize the past. We’re mostly grateful right now to have five seasons of Chris as a major part of the show; after all, we never want to assume any main character will be around forever.

