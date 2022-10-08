The Boys season 4 premiere date: Could a season 5 factor in?

We understand that The Boys season 4 will not be premiering for some time on Amazon Prime; yet, here we are talking about season 5.

So is there a real reason for this, or at least some sort of method to the madness? We like to think so, mostly because we think that one season will almost directly impact each other story-wise, and we also tend to think that the streamer wants there to be as short of a break between seasons here as possible.

On some level, we suppose that we should start here by noting that a season 5 for the series is not 100% assured. So long as the cast and creative team want to do it, we think that it will be back, but this is the primary determining factor right now. It has to be.

One thing we do wonder is if Amazon will try and get the jump on a season 5 by renewing it even before season 4 premieres and in doing so, they can make it so that there is less time between seasons. Think about it this way — we’ve been speculating for a while that season 4 (which started production this past summer) will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. If production on season 5 can kick off next summer, that could make it where this season could premiere in the first half of 2025. We could see season 4 premiering in a way, also, to reduce time between seasons. The long hiatuses have been rough, though it doesn’t seem to have impacted the show’s performance too much.

In the end, we do think the long-term future of The Boys will impact when season 4 premieres, but we also don’t think it is the only factor. There are a lot of other things that are going to be examined here, including the schedule of the Gen V spin-off show and then also what’s going on with the other shows on the roster — plus the long post-production time needed to put in all the superhero special effects.

