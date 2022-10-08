Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Another omission?

If you were hoping to get some more news on a Carnival Row season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future, the latest news may bum you out to a certain degree.

While Amazon this weekend has chosen to do panel discussions for some other shows like Good Omens and The Wheel of Time at New York Comic-Con, they are opting to not do anything more when it comes to the Orlando Bloom series. This is with production being done on it for a really long time already, and we are starting to severely wonder if this show is one of Prime Video’s biggest mysteries.

Think about it like this: Why wait to announce something more here? What does the streaming service really gain from that? It’s something that is so hard to figure out, and it certainly does not make us hopeful for a season 3. The only thing that we can imagine, at least for the time being, is that Amazon is waiting to bring the show back until there is a spot where it fundamentally makes sense. Take, for example, a place where they have a small hole in their schedule they are trying to fill. Or, a time when there is not any programming out there of a similar genre. It is true that they have Lord of the Rings on right now, while the folks over on HBO have House of the Dragon. These are all different shows from Carnival Row, but it does not change the strangeness of this situation at all.

For now, we just have to hope that we at least get some news on this show and the future over the course of the next year. Is that really too much to ask for? Personally, we don’t think so — but the ball may ultimately be in their court.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Carnival Row right now

When do you think we’re actually going to get some Carnival Row season 2 premiere date news?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that 100%, we do not want you to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







