Shark Tank: Create a Castle, Stakt, Halloween Moments, Mama O’s

Tonight on Shark Tank you’re going to have a chance to see Create a Castle, Stakt, Halloween Moments, and Mama O’s — who will come out with a deal? Kendra Scott is rejoining the Tank tonight and there’s a wide array of products being presented.

As is often the case here we’ll have individual products and links below. Before we get to any of that, though, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis:

“1403” – Founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer Kendra Scott, LLC, returns to the Tank! First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Fairview, Texas, who pitches a solution to carving pumpkins with his unique tool designed to get rid of the slimy mess. Entrepreneurs from New York City introduce their foldable 2-in-1 fitness product which unlocks a new level of versatility in your exercise regimen; while entrepreneurs from Glendale, New York, bring some spice to the Tank with their take on a traditional Korean dish. A husband and wife from New Milford, Connecticut, guarantee to ignite imaginations with their sculpting playset designed to bring children year-round fun on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Stakt – The whole idea here is to on some level, revolutionize the way so many people work out! This is a foldable yoga mat that has multiple functions and allows for at-home workouts to be so much easier; also, it’s portable enough to be brought to the studio.

Mama O’s Premium Kimchi – For anyone who loves kimchi, this product is a must — it is one of the more versatile foods out there, since it can be used as a topping or completely on its own. The story behind it also should help to make it even more accessible.

Halloween Moments – It is no coincidence that this product is coming on tonight, since there should be time to place orders in the heart of spooky season. The company sells kits that make it easy for adults and kids to scoop out and carve pumpkins without anywhere near the same amount of mess.

Create a Castle – You can watch a sneak peek below for this company — basically, it makes it so that anyone can build a decent-looking sandcastle. They have a TON of patents to protect them, and they even have ones for the snow. have they thought of everything?

What do you most want to see from Create a Castle, Stakt, Halloween Moments, and Mama O’s on Shark Tank?

So excited to welcome @KendraScott back to the tank! We ❤️ our guest sharks! #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/fqVembtt7B — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) October 5, 2022

