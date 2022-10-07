America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ordered at NBC: who will compete?

Apparently, NBC is not done when it comes to trying to expand America’s Got Talent into more of a year-round franchise.

Today, the network officially confirmed that they have ordered America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new competition show that will feature “winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.”

We’ve also heard that Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandell will be returning to the show as judges — we’re only going to have three for this show as opposed to four, similar to what we had with AGT: Extreme when that arrived on the network earlier this year. Terry Crews will remain as the host.

The biggest question that we have on all of this right now is what exactly makes this different from America’s Got Talent: The Champions, a version that we saw on the series in the past. We’re not sure there actually is a difference other than that this is a more appropriate name since not all of these contestants will be champions. It’s a way for NBC to get some relatively-easy ratings, while it’s also a way for the show to recycle some of their talent pool. Given the investment in this brand at this point both on-air and in Las Vegas, it makes sense for them to do more or less whatever they can.

In general, we’re hopeful that this show will provide some entertainment when it premieres, hopefully early next year. We’re not setting any huge expectations beyond that so we don’t end up getting disappointed.

