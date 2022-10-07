American Horror Story season 11: See Denis O’Hare’s NYC role

Today the folks over at FX revealed another poster for American Horror Story season 11, and this one features none other than Denis O’Hare!

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a new image featuring the franchise veteran as his new character of Henry. He appears to be well-dressed and somewhat enigmatic, and we tend to think that O’Hare plays enigmatic characters better than almost anyone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

What we know about this upcoming season is, at least right, relatively vague. The plan seems to be for the show to take place in of course the Big Apple, but also a fairly specific period of time. The idea of this being a period piece was first floated earlier this summer, and we do tend to think that some of the best seasons do play around with time a little bit.

For us personally, we think it would be fairly fun to see Denis play someone here who was one of the good guys, mostly because we know him so well for either creepy characters or outright villains — think in terms of what he did over on True Blood. A part of what can make this show fun is when they lean into things that are unexpected, so why not try to do something like that here?

Remember that new episodes of American Horror Story are coming to FX on October 19 — luckily, we’re not going to be waiting too long to see anything that is coming up next. Like we’ve said in the past, we hope that there are some legitimate reasons to be afraid moving into this story.

Related – Do you want to see more footage for American Horror Story season 11 right now?

What do you most want to see from Denis O’Hare on American Horror Story season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates coming through the rest of the hiatus. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







