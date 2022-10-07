Doctor Who – ‘The Power of the Doctor’ trailer coming tomorrow

For anyone out there who is excited to see Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who, we have something that should make you very excited and/or emotional.

Today, the BBC confirmed that the full trailer for “The Power of the Doctor” will be coming tomorrow. We imagine that there will be a lot of content jam-packed into this from start to finish, from drama to visual effects to a few important moments with this character. There is so much that will be potentially tied up in this story, and it is also going to be the farewell to Chris Chibnall as showrunner.

Oh, and did we say that this episode is ALSO meant to celebrate 100 years of the BBC? There are a lot of different goals that the series is trying to reach here.

More so than anything else, we are anticipating that this episode is going to be a chance to celebrate a unique and historic run for Jodie as the lead, and we are certainly hoping that the history of the show remembers her fondly. Sometimes, it can be hard to fully a lead while we have them. We know that we felt that way sometimes about Peter Capaldi, largely because we loved Matt Smith as The Doctor so much and we could’ve watched him for several more years. Yet, this role has an expiration date, and it is a part of what makes this series so individually special.

Beyond Tennant’s time in the role, we know that down the road, there is also going to be a chance to see David Tennant return to celebrate the 60th anniversary. Beyond just that, Ncuti Gatwa will beyond the next new Doctor, and we’ve heard nothing but great things about his enthusiasm for the role and desire to do great things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who

What do you want to see on Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







