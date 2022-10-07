The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 promo: The end of June?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 6 is going to arrive on Hulu next week and at this point, we’re beyond afraid. We’re terrified.

There is a lot of irony in the title for this episode being “Together.” After all, we’ve watched June and Luke just split up after they were captured at the end of episode 5. It feels reasonably clear at this point that the two are being held captive by Gilead. Now, the question becomes just what is going to happen from here.

The promo below signals how much danger these two characters are in. Eventually, the word gets back to Serena and clearly, she wants nothing more than to celebrate the death of Elisabeth Moss’ character. However, we don’t see that happening. What would The Handmaid’s Tale be without its lead? To us, the main question here is how we end up seeing June get away rather than if. One of the biggest critiques of the show is the immense amount of plot armor around June at this point, who tends to survive almost no matter the situation that she is being put in. If she escapes, there needs to be a really interesting (and surprising) reason for it.

As for Luke, we’ve admittedly been worried for a long time that this character is going to die, and for good reason — he and June are finally happy! It feels like a classic TV role that right when things start going the way of a specific character, you pull the rug out from under them and leave us all sobbing in a corner. This feels like the sort of episode where that could happen, even if a lot of us are rooting for some sort of different outcome.

