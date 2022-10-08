Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3: Is Frank not endorsing Erin?

When Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 airs on CBS next week, one thing will absolutely shock you: A decision by Frank.

When you think about how much the police commissioner cares about family, you would automatically think that both publicly and privately, it would be a no-brainer that he would endorse his daughter Erin for District Attorney. Yet, he’s not going to do so! Why? We can speculate that it may have to do with conflicts of interest and what it will look like if he comes out and helps Erin in that way. Or, he could even think that this could end up hurting her.

Actually, the more that we think about it, the more that this decision by Frank may not be all that shocking at all.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

“First Blush” – Frank causes family tension when he announces he will not endorse Erin’s run for district attorney. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, and Jamie begins a new job as a field intelligence sergeant that requires him to keep secrets from his family, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that Erin will better understand why Frank is doing what he is — even if it does hurt along the way. Meanwhile, who else is psyched to see Jamie kick off this new job? This is a way for him to be able to keep working at the same precinct as his wife, but the trade-off here is clearly that he will have to keep some things under wraps, potentially even from her. That is tough.

