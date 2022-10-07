NCIS season 20 episode 4 photo: A big Palmer, Knight story?

We don’t think it’s a secret to anyone out there that we want more of Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight moving into NCIS season 20 episode 4. How can we not? There is so much to like about the two of them, plus what they represent for this show as a whole.

For so many years, the CBS crime drama decided (for whatever reason) that it was better off when workplace relationships were handled off-screen. It’s true that the vast majority of this show has nothing to do with romance, but it is fun to have as a side story here and there.

Luckily, we know that the writers are going to address Knight in Shining Palmer throughout the upcoming episodes, and there could be a role to play here on Monday night! The photo above shows Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, seemingly on the scene of a crime judging by their work attire.

So what are they discussing? Details may be scarce at present, but we do know that within this episode, we are going to have a chance to see Jessica’s ex, who works within the National Parks Service. This is a chance to learn a little bit more about who she is, and hope also what makes Palmer appeal so much to her. Sure, there will be a compelling mystery and plenty of drama over the course of this episode, but we like it when a show brings more to the table than that.

We don’t think there is any need to rush Palmer and Knight’s relationship forward; rather, why not let us enjoy some little moments along the way?

