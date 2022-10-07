Is Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Is Kevin McKidd & Kim Raver leaving Grey’s Anatomy? If you are wondering that after the season 19 premiere, we more than understand at this point.

After all, consider a few different things: The two fled Seattle at the end of season 18 and beyond just that, they were about to be wanted by the police. Bailey gave them the chance to get far away first, but she indicated that she’d have to end up calling the police. This put the two in a really precarious spot.

Well, here is the thing for the time being: We know McKidd and Raver are NOT leaving the show. They will be back, so you don’t have to concern yourself with that part of things. However, the plan for them is understandably going to be a little bit different given what they’ve gone through — for starters, they’ll have spent most of their money ensuring that they stay out of jail. Things won’t be easy for either one, and their relationship will be strained. We know that they care about each other and they’ve overcome some hurdles before; will they be able to do it again?

What do you think we're going to see from Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver as we move in Grey's Anatomy season 19?

