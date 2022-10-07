Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere: Where are Teddy & Owen?

Where are Teddy and Owen during tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere? If you have that question, we 100% understand.

After all, for a good chunk of tonight’s big episode “Everything Has Changed,” Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd’s characters were completely MIA. Heck, they weren’t even mentioned! The last time we saw them in the season 18 finale, they were on the run and we wondered if they’d be either arrested or running for an extended period of time.

However, we knew entering this season that Raver and McKidd weren’t gone from the show. They are going to have a role in some way. They will also still be practicing medicine, even if there could be some metaphorical ticking clock on it. This season will have a TON of questions that need to be answered over the course of time. Luckily, we know that Grey’s typically has long orders, so we don’t think we’re going to be seeing this rushed without some sort of good explanation.

For those who haven’t heard any scoop as of yet on what’s ahead, early evidence suggests that when the two surface, they are going to be struggling big-time in an effort to make things work.

