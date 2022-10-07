The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: More news soon?

Are we getting a little closer to The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date over at HBO? Is a reason to have hope for it around the bend?

The first thing that is worth noting here is that filming for the series is still underway, though we are getting close to the end of it at this point. We know that the cast and crew have been working for months on this in various parts of New York and yet, there’s still almost no information out there as to when it is officially coming back.

So what is the network waiting for? First and foremost, it comes down to the available timeslot. We know from the first season here that the drama airs on Monday nights, and we foresee one obstacle standing in the way of it coming back in the somewhat-near future. By this, we are referring mostly to another show in the form of His Dark Materials. We know that the fantasy epic is premiering in December so with that in mind, the earliest we could foresee The Gilded Age back is February, and it could be later than that unless the two shows overlap.

Will there be an audience for this show almost regardless of when it premieres? We do tend to think so, mostly because of the fact that the first season build up an audience slowly over time, and we know that creator Julian Fellowes has a huge fan following already thanks to his time on Downton Abbey. People are still discovering the drama so it can handle a longer hiatus.

With that being said, we’re going to be hugely disappointed if the series isn’t back in the spring. There is no fundamental reason to wait past that to bring it back.

