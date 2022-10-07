Ghosts season 2 episode 3 spoilers: What’s up with Jay’s friends?

As we look towards Ghosts season 2 episode 3 on CBS next week, Jay is about to get another reminder that the spirits are everywhere in Woodstone Manor. Not only that, but they are often listening and observing.

“Jay’s Friends,” fittingly, is going to be a big episode for this character for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, a chance to see more of Jay’s circle outside of Sam or the manor. Beyond that, it’s a chance to for the ghosts to warn Sam of some pretty suspicious activity…

To get some more news when it comes to this episode, check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Jay’s Friends” – Sam becomes alarmed when the ghosts suggest Jay’s new friends may be part of a cult run by a charismatic leader named Micah (Drew Tarver). Also, Pete changes his attitude after Sasappis criticizes his unceasing cheeriness, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

How realistic is all of this? We view it in a pretty simple way: If ghosts can exist within this world, it’s certainly realistic that we are going to be seeing a cult running around and causing some trouble. Are we about to see Sam save Jay from himself? We’re sure that Micah would want to recruit him, if this is truly the case.

In general, this episode is providing a good bit of what we’d want here from start to finish. After all, you are seeing a good story for the ghosts paired with something for the living characters. With the strength of the premiere mixed with everything that we saw all the way back in season 1, we are pretty darn optimistic for what lies ahead.

