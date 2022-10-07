Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 spoilers: Rodney, front and center

As we get prepared for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 on ABC Monday night, we have a sense already of who the #1 star could be: Rodney.

For most of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, we saw this guy referred to as the underdog. However, he may actually be a frontrunner here when it comes to the interest he receives! He comes across as nice, caring, and also super-funny, which are three traits that could make him really desirable out on the beach. It may be too early to tell who he’s paired up with, but it goes without saying that he’ll have a chance with at least someone.

For some more news on that and what else is coming up, go ahead and read the full Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 synopsis below:

“804” – After Teddi’s exit sends shockwaves through the beach, a flock of single ladies races to make the first move on the hottest new arrival, Rodney; but Genevieve has eyes for another new guy, which sends her existing relationship into rocky waters. Meanwhile, it’s nothing but smooth sailing for lovebirds Serene and Brandon, whose relationship only grows after they receive a much-anticipated date card. Later, Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang? The next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” airs MONDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Genevieve, Justin, and Aaron story is poised to get super-messy, especially when Genevieve was so concerned about Justin not giving her a rose at the first ceremony. The Ashley and Jared stuff, however, feels completely irrelevant and we have no clue why it’s there other than to fill time. We’re happy for them, but they’ve already had their success story!

