Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Starz’s true plan?

What in the world is Starz plotting when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date? If you are a little confused on that, we get it given the relative silence on the part of the network.

Think about a few different things here. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently on the air, and we think it makes some sense to get the news about Ghost out there now if you are planning to launch it soon. That’s where we do get to the following question: Are they really about to launch it soon? There is a chance we could be waiting for a good while still…

If you look at the upcoming Starz schedule, they have a lot planned coming up including Step Up, Dangerous Liaisons, and The BMF Documentary. With all of that, we may not see Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast back until December or January.

So what does Starz even really gain from making us wait that long? It’s a complicated question, but the most obvious benefit they could have here is the ability to keep people guessing for a good while on what is coming up next. In terms of retaining subscribers, they may also seem to benefit from spacing out the franchise a little more. We’ve said this in the past, but they may have structured Ghost, Force, and Raising Kanan the way they did in the schedule thinking that they’d have Power Book V: Influence in the spring. Since that isn’t happening now, parameters may be changing.

Hopefully, we just get more news on Ghost season 3 soon … even if it’s an approximate date.

What do you think Starz is planning when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, let alone the rest of the franchise?

