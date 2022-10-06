Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: October hope

Just in case it wasn’t obvious to anyone out there, we are already desperate to get an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date. Not only did the second season end on an enormous cliffhanger, it was one featuring Paul Rudd. Isn’t this the sort of thing destined to make anyone excited?

Of course, we also have to prepare for a long wait, given that season 2 only ended months ago. Is there still hope for any news at all during October? What can we expect? These are questions that do merit a further investigation.

First and foremost, we should point out that, unfortunately, we are still months away from even getting to the start of Only Murders in the Building season 3 filming. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be returning to the Arconia either late this year or in early 2023 to continue the story. All signs point to Rudd returning, as well, which is essential for some flashbacks. Until we learn more about his character of Ben, it’s hard to be as upset that the guy turned up dead.

With this filming timeline in mind, the most-likely reality we are facing here is one where season 3 premieres either in late spring or in the summer; either way, it is fine. This is a show worth waiting for and because Hulu releases them over time, we don’t have to worry about them having to get every single episode to us all at once. We also prefer the rollout this way just so that we have a little more time to discuss everything. Remember that in addition to the main murder, there are sure to be a few side-stories here and there, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

