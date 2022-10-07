Is SWAT new tonight on CBS, finally, with season 6 premiere?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know the past couple of weeks have been pretty tiresome waiting for more news! We’ve gotten updates, after all, on a handful of other shows! Yet, there’s almost nothing on here.

First and foremost, let’s kick off the celebration! There is going to be a new episode coming to the network in just a matter of hours; not only that, but this is the season 6 premiere! It feels safe to say that there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming for Shemar Moore as Hondo in particular, as he will be off in Thailand alongside a friend from the past in Joe. If you’re wanting an episode here that feels like a full-on action movie, we have a feeling you’re about to get it.

To see a little more insight on what the future could hold, we suggest that you check out the full SWAT season 6 premiere synopsis below:

“Thai Hard” – During a trip to Bangkok to train alongside Thailand’s premiere S.W.A.T. team, Hondo and his former military buddy Joe (guest star Sean Maguire) stumble upon a wide-ranging heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles and find themselves on the run from a powerful drug kingpin, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

While we don’t expect Hondo to be in Thailand forever, this episode could at least be a way to kick off a bunch of awesome stories after the fact. Let’s be clear that we do still have some questions, especially in the way of Lina Esco’s exit; nonetheless, we have faith in the writers to deliver some good stuff and also a few surprises.

