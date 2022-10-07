Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 8: Finale!

Next week on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 8, we’re at a huge, pivotal point in the story: The finale. It may not be the end of the series, but it’s at least a final episode for a good while. (If you missed some of the recent news, production recently started on season 2 in the UK.)

So what is going to be coming up next? It feels like the first order of business has to be attending to that big, Balrog-centric cliffhanger we had at the end of episode 7. What will be done about that? This is certainly a chance to explore this creature beyond just what was in the Peter Jackson movies. Of course, more is known from the Tolkien source material, but we tend to think that the show has to assume that most people out there are not aware of much of that.

Beyond the Balrog and the dwarves, we tend to think that much of what lies ahead is a challenge, given that you want to offer up some closure while setting the stage for what’s to come. For Galadriel, that may mean regrouping fully and working with her allies to ensure there is a better plan for the future. With the Southlands becoming Mordor, the forces of evil clearly now have more of a foothold than before. All of this could be setting the stage in its own way for the title rings, which are increasingly going to be important as this show progresses. We must remember, after all, that from the start The Rings of Power had a multi-season plan, and the showrunners have never been pressured to rush anything at all here.

Of course, we’re excited to see how everything could tie together for The Rings of Power this season 2, but we also hope even more people get on board. We are in agreement with some who felt like it took a little too long to get going, but the past few episodes have really pushed things forward in a great way.

