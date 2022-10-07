Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7: Mordor origins

We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 episode 7 was titled “The Eye.” With that, there was a pretty good sense of what could be coming this week.

Even with that being said, there was still absolutely something quite thrilling about the closing minutes! First and foremost, we had the Balrog — there’s been discussion about it for a while now, given that it was seen in a trailer some time in the past. In retrospect, it feels like including it was a mistake. Imagine watching some of these scenes now completely unaware that it was going to be making an appearance. How much of an impact would it have made in that circumstance? We tend to think it would have been enormous.

Then, you have the Southlands effectively turning into Mordor, which happened to great effect in the final seconds. There is so much important imagery hinted at here, in between the Eye, Mount Doom, and so much more. The destruction in episode 6 gave way to this, and now we are at a point where things are getting truly exciting. The first few episodes may have moved a little too slowly when it comes to setting up certain aspects of this, but it is hard to deny we are at a thoroughly dangerous and dramatic place now.

Do we know that Galadriel, Miriel, and others are ready to fight? Certainly, but we also have a certain sense of the outcome already. Still, episode 7 does a fantastic job of making it clear that there are consequences of many actions, whether it be the fiery end to episode 6, the mithril excavations, or what we have seen with Nori and the Harfoots. She’s a bit of a revolutionary when it comes to their way of life, and we like to think her actions play a role in setting up what will someday lead to Hobbits.

