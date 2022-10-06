Is Grey Damon leaving Station 19? We know that at the end of the season 5 finale, it certainly appeared that way. After all, Jack Gibson left without warning! The character has battled so many demons over the course of his life, and he’d recently learned some groundbreaking news about his family.

The truth is, this is a guy who may have needed some time away, but that doesn’t necessarily mean away from us as viewers. The good news we can share right now is that we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that Damon is departing as a series regular, or at least entering this episode. It would actually be a hard thing to lose him at this point, especially given that we’ve lost some other original cast members over the past little while.

Our hope is that for season 6, Jack just has a chance to really grow as a person and as a friend. He’s taken on so many challenges and has shown to be resilient through so many of them. Why not keep that going for as long as humanly possible? It also gives him a chance to tackle some things that he hasn’t before. We also know that there’s going to be plenty of firefighter drama elsewhere; after all, that will be the bread-and-butter of this show that gets mixed into just about everything else.

Rest assured, we’ll check into this piece with more updates as we get into the premiere.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

Entering tonight’s Station 19 premiere, were you concerned that Grey Damon was leaving the show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







