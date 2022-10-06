Snowfall season 6 spoilers: Bones alum Tamara Taylor joins

While we may be waiting until next year to see Snowfall season 6 actually arrive on FX, we’re thrilled to have more news along the way!

So what do we have to report on here? Well, it goes a little something like this: According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Bones and Law & Order: Organized Crime alum Tamara Taylor is going to be playing a mystery part on the final batch of episodes. Given her resume, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that she will be someone important; it is largely a question of who that someone really is.

As we prepare for season 6 of Snowfall, one thing feels abundantly clear: Franklin Saint is in big trouble. We saw him try to get out of the drug game entirely at the end of season 5, only for Teddy to take much of it away from him. We’ve got another reminder of how ruthless he is; so what is Franklin going to do after the fact? We tend to think that revenge is going to be top-of-mind, and we are certainly curious to learn a little bit more about what that looks like and who Franklin can rely on.

Are we expecting some awesome, dramatic, and action-packed moments through the final season? Sure, but we’re also anticipating having our heart smashed to bits. The reality with this show is that you have to prepare for all things, whether it be the great or the terrible. This show has from the start had a Shakespearean feel to it, and what we know from many of the Bard’s famous plays is that they tend to end in tragedy.

