Alaska Daily season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Following the premiere

After the big, ambitious start today on ABC, we understand fully if you are curious already about Alaska Daily season 1 episode 2. That is what the show is hoping for!

The first thing to hope for here is pretty simple: More drama, and of course to follow all of the breadcrumbs that have been laid out so far. Given how much journalism is at the focus of this series, we’re hoping to see Eileen use a lot of different methods to get to the truth. We’re hoping that this is a show unafraid to go deep or explore some dark corners; when you have an actress the caliber of Hilary Swank as one of the leads, why wouldn’t you take advantage of that whenever you possibly can? It just seems to be the smart thing to do, and we’re stoked to see what the writers could come up with here.

If you want to get a few more details right now about what the story could hold specifically next week, check out the episode 2 synopsis below:

“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

All of this looks promising; let’s just hope that turns out to be the case and people get hooked here after Grey’s Anatomy. The show absolutely does have a strong lead-in!

