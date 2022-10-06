Virgin River season 5 premiere date: A season 6 timeline?

As we start to think more and more about Virgin River season 5 and a potential premiere date, why not also discuss the long-term future?

The first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that we’ve known about the fifth season for a LONG time. After all, Netflix greenlit it alongside season 4, and that allowed them to get a massive jump ahead on the future. That is probably one of the big reasons why the next season could very well premiere next summer. That’s our current goal for it, and it feels doable despite the streamer’s need to have all episodes done at the same exact time.

Yet, there could be one other factor that plays into a season 5 premiere date, and that involves what is coming after the fact. We are talking here about a season 6! We’re fairly confident that we’re going to get more of the Alexandra Breckenridge show based on the streaming numbers alone, which have been super-impressive.

In a perfect world, Netflix will officially announce a season 6 prior to season 5 even premiering, largely to ensure that it premieres in the summer of 2024. That would allow Virgin River to further become an annual event. If we don’t get an early renewal, we could see season 5 premiering a month or two later than it would otherwise. That way, it would allow for a smaller hiatus between season 5 and season 6, which would require a good bit of time in order to make. Netflix’s release model does lend itself to some long breaks here and there, which is why it is important that we get renewals far in advance.

At present, we tend to think that we’ll learn more about season 5, including a start date, when we get around to the winter or spring. Let’s hope this turns out to be true!

