She-Hulk season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Intelligencia battle?

Next week on Disney+ you’re going to see She-Hulk season 1 episode 9 — otherwise known as the big finale. There are a lot of things that the show is bringing to the table, but here in particular, we know that there are a few different loose ends that need to be tied together.

So what is the top priority at this point? It is clearly going to be a showdown between Jen Walters and Intelligencia, who ruined her big night at the gala with a pretty horrifying expose of her entire personal life and intimate moments. This was a surprisingly dark and inhumane twist for what has been a lighthearted show elsewhere and as fun as the story has been, it does also expose the biggest problem it has.

If there is one thing that would make She-Hulk more consistent as a series, it would have been the presence of a more established, formidable foe. We’ve alternated between oppositions for a while. We thought for a time that it was going to be Titania, but she has largely fallen off the map in recent weeks. Meanwhile, it also felt for a while that Abomination could have been something, but the writers went into a different direction. We clearly hate these hackers and what they did to Jen, but we need a little more of an on-screen presence from them.

In the end, we suppose we’re mostly just happy that we’re entering this finale fully hoping to see more of She-Hulk down the road, whether it be in some movies or another season of the show itself. The biggest thing we can say about the series overall is that it’s very-much fun, and it’s nice to see an MCU series not take itself so seriously.

