Station 19 season 6 episode 2 spoilers: More Mayoral drama

Following the events of the big premiere, are you excited to see Station 19 season 6 episode 2? There’s a lot of major drama coming up!

So what is this story going to be about? Well, let’s just say that a lot of it is tied to the Mayoral election, which is one of the most important stories we’ve seen tied to Travis in a while. We know that he’s desperate to stop Dixon, but doing so won’t be easy. He’s trying to balance this with his day-to-day job, and of course a lot of other other firefighters want to be involved. We understand that, given that the station is very much a family. They won’t leave someone behind under any circumstance.

Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 2 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” – Travis discusses his position in the mayoral race as he is determined to kick Dixon out, and Maya admits to blackmail. Meanwhile, the team is called to a fire at a run-down apartment complex that reveals an unsettling cause on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Because we are so early in this particular season, we don’t want to sit here and say that we know for sure what’s happening with the election or anything else. The only thing that feels clear right now is that there are going to be at least a few more dramatic twists coming, and very much you should prepare accordingly for a lot of them. Station 19 will give you a few lighthearted moments, but at its core this is still a story with a lot of trials and tribulations. That won’t change at this point in its run.

