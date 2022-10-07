Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? There is no denying that the network has made you wait a good while to see the cast and crew back. This is the third Friday of the year and because of that, there are understandably people chomping at the bit for more.

So are the cast and crew going to deliver this time around? In a word, yes! You will see the premiere episode “Keeping the Faith” airing starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we have a feeling that it’s going to be worth the wait. We’ve got the return of Joe Hill, a crisis for Jamie Reagan that could put his future in peril, and then also the return of Peter Hermann as Jack. In general, there’s a lot to love from start to finish and we hope you’re 100% prepared.

To get some more news, go ahead and check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 premiere synopsis if you haven’t seen it already:

“Keeping the Faith” – The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney, on the season 13 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stacy Keach returns as Archbishop Kearns, Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann guest stars as Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

Remember that the big storyline for Erin is one that will likely last for the next few weeks, as we tend to think the show runs in real time. We’re excited to see a good bit of her campaign for DA! Let’s just also hope that she wins…

