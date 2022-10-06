The Amazing Race 34 episode 4 preview: The Mega-Leg continues

As we get ourselves prepared for The Amazing Race 34 episode 4 on CBS next week, it is pretty easy to summarize what’s ahead. Tonight kicked off an epic Mega-Leg and moving forward, the teams are going to be tested yet again.

Through the first part of the leg, one of the biggest things we saw were miscues … and a lot of them. Some teams got lost, whereas others struggled with the classic rule of reading the clues. Yet, through all of this, we don’t think that any one team is so far out of the running that a recovery is impossible. There’s still room for a good bit of drama across the board.

While the preview at the end of tonight’s episode doesn’t give away anything TOO major, we think there’s at least a reasonably good sense in here of some of the stress that the teams are going through. We’re at a point in the competition now where exhaustion is really starting to settle in for a lot of people, especially when you are on the other side of the road and you are either lost or frustrated with the task in front of you.

Are these Mega-Legs effective entertainment? We’re a little torn on that. We know that the big gimmick this season is the lack of non-eliminations, but to us the solution to the whole “there are more episodes than eliminations” problem is one that the show already came up with. The Speed Bump, when effectively used, has a chance to create a really compelling underdog story and adds that bit of drama to the next leg. Still, we get it that a reality show that is 34 seasons in may at this point think it’s a smart idea to try out new things and see what works.

