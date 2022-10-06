Survivor 43 episode 4 preview: A new sort of tribal revenge

Want to get a sense of what’s coming up on Survivor 43 episode 4? There is one way to describe the current state of the Vesi Tribe: Desperate. This is a group that has lost two straight challenges and is suddenly down on the numbers compared to the other people in the game.

So what is going to be coming up next for them? Well, they could have a chance to steal something from one of the other tribes at the next challenge — and at this point, you gotta take advantage of anything you can to get a leg up. We almost wish that you could take a tribe member from someone else, but that could make things really unbalanced out there.

There is one other thing that intrigues us about the promo for next week, and it was seeing that speedboat on the water: Does that mean Jeff is pulling up to a camp? Our biggest concern out there is for Gabler, who has been struggling out there and doing worse as time has gone on. Yet, he’s also competed well enough in challenges to keep Baka safe for the past couple of weeks!

The thing that we most want to see is more opportunities to see these relationships develop, since we’re at a particularly interesting spot in the game. We don’t necessarily think there is one person running the show on any beach, and we’ve seen already that there are multiple secrets being kept. Dwight is seemingly the only person who knows about Noelle’s advantage, while Gabler and the guys on Baka are keeping their cards close to the vest when it comes to what he knows about the idol. There is potential for things to get really messy soon, and of course that’s what we want from the game!

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Survivor 43 episode 4?

