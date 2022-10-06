Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 4: Undercover…

As we get ourselves set for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 4 on NBC next week, Reyes is set for a spotlight. After all, the character is undercover — not only that, but at Rikers! We can’t think of a more harrowing pace to go, and of course we say this as someone who’s watched The Night Of and seen other fictional representations of the famous prison.

Of course, you still have to wonder whether all of this will be successful, and that’s one of the real mysteries coming up — of course, alongside everything else that is going on with the casino.

For a little more information on “Spirit in the Sky,” check out the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule. TV-14

Perhaps the biggest surprise out of anything in here is the simple fact that Stabler is not mentioned at all — which still is a super-strange thing to think about, all things considered, since he’s the anchor of everything you see. Rest assured that he will still have a big role to play, and we’re curious to learn a little bit more over time.

Remember that this show is a little bit more serialized than any other within the greater Law & Order universe. As a result of that, things are only going to intensify from here on out as we are still pretty early on in this process.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 4?

Is there any one story you are most excited for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







