A Million Little Things season 5: ABC exec coy on final season

Will A Million Little Things season 5 serve as the final batch of episodes on ABC? There has been discussion on that for a while.

Based on everything that we’ve heard about so far when it comes to the series’ future, it does appear that we’re nearing the end of the road here. That does make some sense — this was never going to be a show that stuck around forever and in general, five years is a pretty fantastic run for a show of this nature. We’re glad to be able to enjoy this journey and for now, we just have to hope that there’s a proper sense of closure for Gary, Maggie, Katherine, and every other major character who is a part of this world.

So are we going to get some more news on the future of the show soon? Well, it certainly seems like it! Speaking per Deadline recently, here is what ABC’s executive vice president of Programming and Content Strategy Simran Sethi had to say:

“Stay tuned in the next few weeks for discussion of that and our other midseason shows.”

This may not be much, but it is a pretty clear signal that we’re going to be getting before too long a lot of other conversation on what the future holds. The main reason we haven’t gotten a lot so far is probably due to the simple fact that they’ve been busy promoting other shows. Some programs, including Grey’s Anatomy and new drama Alaska Daily, have yet to even start airing! All of the fall shows have to get going before they can really get the ball rolling on anything else. That feels pretty much assured, just as we’re pretty confident that season 5 will be the end of the journey.

If A Million Little Things season 5 is the final season, how do you think the story will conclude?

