Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight over at ABC with big premiere?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that we’ve been dealing with a long hiatus here — one that extended two weeks into the fall! We know that there’s a reinvention to the show coming in season 19, and it’s a relief to know that it’s coming right around the corner.

As a matter of fact, we can go ahead and tell you that the show is back tonight! “Everything Has Changed” is coming in a matter of hours, and it is going to be as fundamental a transformation for this show as you’re ever going to see. Through this particular episode you’ll see some big changes for the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital thanks to the arrival of some surgical residents. Six months will have passed since the end of season 18, so we’ll also see what happened with Meredith and other characters in there.

If you haven’t seen the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere synopsis yet, take a look below:

“Everything has Changed” – After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado on the season 19 premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

No matter what happens in this episode, know this: There are only eight Ellen Pompeo episodes left, at least in terms of her being an on-screen premise. Cherish every Meredith Grey moment we have, since it’s still hard to know if she will come back for a potential season 20.

