Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere: The possible spotlights

The wait for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 has been exhausting, especially when it comes to getting a specific premiere date.

Here is the big concern we have: Last year, the show’s season 2 premiere date (in November) was announced two months before in September. Today is October 5 and yet, we’ve heard nothing on a specific start date. November is looking increasingly unlikely, but we’re not ruling out December as of yet.

We’ll have a lot more to talk about when it comes to potential premiere dates soon but for now, we thought it best to pose another question: How will Starz push this show? What sort of things will be the focus? We do think there are a few fascinating things to dig into here.

Where is Tariq at? – This has to be a huge question after the finale. He’s presumably still in school, but there are going to be eyes on him following Mecca’s death — really, it just feels like he’s always going to be the center of attention on this show regardless of whether he likes it.

The aftermath of Zeke’s death – For most of season 2, it was clear that this was the Tejada family’s way of getting out. They could support his basketball career and look towards a different path. With him gone, everything changes and that’s an easy thing to hype up.

Brayden in finance – This seems to be his family’s way of pulling him close after all the calamities in season 2 and we get that; yet, what they may not realize is that this could allow him access to a LOT of people with money, and he could use that greatly to his advantage. We’ll just have to see if that works.

Finally, new threats – Who should Tariq be worried about moving forward? That’s a part of the fun of this show being a sequel to Power — there is really a full playground that the cast and crew can mess around with a little bit.

How do you think Starz should be hyping up a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

