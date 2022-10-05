American Horror Story season 11: See Russell Tovey as Patrick!

As we prepare ourselves for American Horror Story season 11 on FX in just two weeks, why not highlight another NYC character now?

If you look below, you can see a first look at Russell Tovey as Patrick, a guy who’s got a classic mustache, suspenders, and a gun. Is this guy a cop? Based on the image, we tend to think there’s a pretty good chance of that. This show is supposedly a period piece, and there’s a good chance that we could see a guy like this in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

While there are some veteran American Horror Story actors on board the show as always, Tovey is a veteran actor but relatively new to this world. He’s got some great credits to his name including Quantico and Being Human, and we’re excited to see just how Patrick plays into the larger picture here.

At this point, it’s clear that FX is slowly releasing a number of their main cast members on social media, and our hope is that once we get to the end of all of these posters, we’ll actually get some sort of proper trailer. It 100% feels like the right time to give us a better sense of what’s coming story-wise, but we know just how strange and atypical the network can be when it comes to promoting this show. We’ve seen them do that time and time again, so of course it would make some sense for them to repeat themselves again now.

Remember that this season’s got a strange pattern of airing its episodes: We’re going to see TWO new installments a week for the five weeks that it is on the air. Get set for that in advance!

Related – Check out some more American Horror Story updates, including a handful of other character updates!

What do you want to see from Russell Tovey on American Horror Story season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates on the show. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







