The Conners season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Death in the family

As we get ourselves set for The Conners season 5 episode 4 on ABC next week, prepare for a few new twists. What lies ahead here?

If you think about to before the season started, one of the things we’d heard about was that there was going to be a new member of the family turning up — a nephew who comes with them a different perspective and a history of some hard times. This episode, titled “Parent Traps and Heart Attacks,” will be where this character makes their debut. Sometimes, introducing a person like this so many seasons in can be a recipe for disaster — at least we know that this is some 17-year old, so we’re not trying to just Cousin Oliver this situation with a kid that seems to be a repeat of everything that happened in the past.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Conners season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some further insight into what lies ahead:

“Parent Traps and Heart Attacks” – When a relative passes away unexpectedly, the family must debate about who should gain custody of a jaded nephew, who is just shy of his 18th birthday, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Hopefully, this new addition just serves as another way to throw some more comedy into the world of The Conners, especially since this is something we all should want, right? This kid’s arrival is somewhat representative to how families do change over time and when some hard times come up, you rally around each other.

Where do you think that the story is going to go moving into The Conners season 5 episode 4 next week?

