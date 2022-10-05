House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8: Alicent’s final straw?

As so many of you know, House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8 is coming this weekend onto HBO, and of course there is a LOT that could transpire. Just in the final minutes alone of episode 7 we saw Rhaenyra and Daemon get married, but only after they hatched a plan for Laenor to fake his death and get a fresh start somewhere else. Oh, and then there is Alicent, who is still eager for revenge on some level after what happened to her son Aemond.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s talk for a moment about just how far Alicent will truly go in her pursuit of what she wants: Which we know is getting her son Aegon on the throne. Her friendship with Rhaenyra is irrevocably broken, and we know that she’s got some dangerous people willing to do her bidding.

We don’t need to get super-cryptic here to pose the big question that lives on our mind: Could Alicent actually have Rhaenyra killed, or at least try to? If Larys is willing to commit murders for her, is this a task she could instruct him to carry out? At a certain point, we imagine that it could be discussed. This could solve some of her problems, but also create new ones since these sort of secrets always get out.

Olivia Cooke’s character may not go through killing the King’s daughter, but the idea that this could be seen as possible really exemplifies the dilemma the character faces and the enormity of her struggle at present. She’s going to get increasingly desperate, especially in light of what happened to her son. Where will that lead?

What do you think Alicent could do moving into House of the Dragon season 1 episode 8?

