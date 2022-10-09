The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 6: Catherine and a dream

The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 6 is going to be coming to Starz in one week’s time, and this is where things could start to get eerie. We know that this show is technically a historical drama, but once we start talking about dreams, don’t things start to feel a tad more supernatural? We tend to think so.

Catherine de Medici is about to see her story evolve and change in some ways that a lot of people in the era would not expect. For those of us who have a knowledge of history, of course things are a little bit different. We have somewhat of a sense of where things are going, at least in terms of some of the big events. Where this show can shine is when it comes to filling in the cracks. There is only so much that exists in the records, but we get a sense in this story of what Catherine could have been likes.

To get a few more details on what’s to come, check out the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Catherine has a dream that predicts that her husband will be wounded while jousting. Catherine and Henri decide that their son Francis should delay his wedding to Mary.

Here’s the thing about dreams — even if they may not mean anything in the moment, sometimes these things can take on a life of their own. (Warning: Spoilers from actual history within.) Henri was actually killed as a result of wounds from a jousting tournament. It didn’t happen right away; instead, there were days spent trying to ensure that he could recover. How some of that could play out over the course of the show could be interesting, to put it mildly.

