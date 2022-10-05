Stranger Things 5 premiere date: How Netflix will hype it up

We know that a Stranger Things 5 is coming down the road for Netflix, and of course that is 100% a momentous occasion! The flip side of this, unfortunately, is that this is the final season of the show. We’re going to see an endgame for a lot of our favorites in Hawkins, Indiana, also also a series of emotional, heart-pounding moments.

So when is the show actually going to come out? Regretfully, not for a pretty long time. There is no premiere date at the streaming service now, and there probably won’t be one for the next year. Netflix may be circling a few possible dates at the moment, but beyond that, they may be thinking about how to best hype up the story to come.

So how do you make a show that is already so big even bigger? We’re not sure there is an easy answer to that, but we foresee that the promotional period for this show will include an epic trailer during the Super Bowl or some other high-profile event. Beyond just that, we feel like there are going to be other corporate cross-promotions like we saw with Domino’s this time around.

Character posters – We imagine almost every major character is going to have their own time in the spotlight. We’re sure that Netflix and the Duffer Brothers are going to release a few different teases here and there but by and large, they are going to be cryptic.

Spin-off news – There may not be TOO much said about it depending on how much it ties into the story of the final season, but we do think that we’re going to get reminders here and there that exists 100%.

In general, Netflix is going to use footage, tweets, memes, and pretty much everything at their disposal to make Stranger Things 5 huge. They may want to use this opportunity to set some records while they have a chance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Stranger Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Stranger Things 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







