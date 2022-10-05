Yellowstone season 5 trailer draws enormous numbers

We’re almost a full week away from the Yellowstone season 5 trailer being released, and we gotta think that the Paramount Network is happy.

So just how happy are they? Well, there is a lot of stuff to get into here with what are some really incredible streaming numbers for the Kevin Costner series.

According to a report from Deadline, the season 5 trailer has broken some early records thanks to 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within 24 of the trailer coming out on September 29. That is three times as many organic views and six times the organic engagements as what the season 4 trailer got for the network.

Does this mean that the new season stands to break even more records in terms of its viewership? There’s a good chance of that, but we don’t want to just look at trailer views and assume automatically that more people are going to be watching the show itself. We recognize that there is no guarantee of that, but regardless of the live numbers nobody can deny the show’s smash-hit status. We are gearing up for another epic season, with this one focusing on Costner’s John Governor as the Governor of Montana. It’s not exactly something that he wanted, but a role he feels forced into so that he can better protect the ranch — the thing that he and the past few generations have worked so hard to protect.

In addition to Yellowstone season 5 premiering on the network on November 13, there’s also something big on the other side in the spin-off 1923. We can only hope that there’s more to share (like a premiere date) when it comes to it soon.

