Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: How to set the stage

We know that Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime at some point, and it is really just a matter of when at this point. Most signs point to a late February or March premiere and, of course, we hope that’s when the show is back!

So while we wait for that point, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: What can the premium-cable network promote alongside it? How can they set the table for some epic stuff down the road? We do think there are a few interesting things that they could announce with a date to get people really stoked and/or anxious for the next chapter of this story.

Adult Lottie and Van – Doesn’t this have to be the top story entering new episodes? It has to be from our vantage point. Whether it is a teaser, a full trailer, or even just photos, we need to get a sense of what they are like in the present!

Antler Queen footage – We don’t expect a lot in any previews for the season, but even just a glimpse would be worthwhile! The producers have done a great job of setting up this storyline as the big mystery in the past — along with, of course, everything they are capable of doing.

Shauna’s next chapter – We spent more time with Melanie Lynskey in the present than virtually any other lead, and we got a sense that no matter how much she wants to move forward, something is still holding her back. Will that continue to be the case?

New faces – In particular, it makes a lot of sense for Showtime to debut some sort of tease with Elijah Wood heading into the season, given 1) him being a pretty big name and 2) the fact that there is a Lord of the Rings TV show currently on the air.

How do you think Showtime can set the stage for Yellowjackets season 2, no matter when it premieres?

