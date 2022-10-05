Survivor 43 episode 3 sneak peek: Is Gabler in trouble?

In a matter of hours Survivor 43 episode 3 is going to be here on CBS and with that, we present the super-bizarre story of Gabler.

What can we say about him right now? Well, it’s complicated. This is a guy who technically has safety thanks to his immunity idol, which (per the rules that were found last week by much of the Baka tribe) is technically still good for one more tribal. However, he is deteriorating fast out in the game, and even slept on the beach away from everyone else. None of this bodes well for his long-term future and unless he has a quick turnaround, this is someone there on borrowed time. He already overplayed in the premiere due to his interest in playing his Shot in the Dark (he didn’t), so there are questions about gamesmanship and also questions about his long-term viability in this game.

It may be a little early to make an extremely bold prediction but from where we sit right now, it’s easy to imagine people trying to convince him to not use his idol the next time he’s at Tribal Council. He may not bite on it, but this is a rather fun thing to think about.

As for the second sneak peek, this one is tied a little more towards what’s going on in regards to the Coco Tribe. On the surface, Everyone seems to be doing well — they’re even having a birthday party for James!

Here is where things get kinda funny: One of the “gifts” James receives in honor of his big day is a bracelet made of beads. However, could some of these beads be used for a Beware Advantage? If someone other than James has it, imagine having to ask him for a part of the birthday gift back and how uncomfortable that would be.

