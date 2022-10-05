A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: How to set it up

A Million Little Things season 5 is going to be returning to ABC at midseason but for now, it’s mostly a matter of when. Are we going to get some more news in the near future?

The unfortunate news right now is that more than likely, we’re a few months away from the series coming back. That’s unfortunate, but it’s just what’s going on due to the ABC fall schedule being so jam-packed. At some point the network will need to figure out when they want it to air, and a lot of that could be tied to the fall lineup.

There are two shows that we’re watching right now on the lineup: The Rookie: Feds and Alaska Daily, which is premiering later this fall. Depending on if these shows take a midseason break or move somewhere else on the schedule, something could open up for the final season. The same could even be said for Big Sky. We think right now ABC is trying to ensure that they keep their options open; that way, A Million Little Things has the best chance of being successful for what will most likely be its final chapter.

Beyond figuring out the right premiere date, the network will also need to figure out how to best set the show up. That could mean giving it a trailer that shows where a few characters are and what they are going through. We’re hoping that someone like Gary can have a measure of hope amidst his cancer battle, largely because the ending of season 4 was so sad. Everyone on this show has gone through so much, and we can only hope that a lot of them make it to the other side and in a better place.

