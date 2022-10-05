Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3: Kira, Hunter, & Hailey eliminated

On tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3, we had a chance to see the first Rose Ceremony play out — so who was sent home?

The guys were the ones handing out the rose tonight, and there was a ton of competition across the board. The funny thing is that some of it involved guys like Jacob, who not everyone may actually be interested in. Kira, after all, was the only one to 100% express that she was. Meanwhile, there started to be chaos when Victoria made a move on Johnny, who was seemingly partnered up with Hunter before.

Now, let’s get to the roses that were handed out. A lot of them were not a surprise, as Andrew chose Teddi and Brandon chose Serene. Then, Jacob chose Lace! This was a huge blow to Kira, who thought that she had this. Justin then chose Genevieve despite going on a date with Victoria, and Johnny opted for Victoria over Hunter. The final question mark was Romeo, who made everyone angry for most of the past two episodes. We don’t think anyone wanted to accept a rose from him per se, but Jill clearly wanted to stay to see who else could be coming up.

The following people said goodbye to Paradise at the end of the Ceremony…

Kira – We think some of the guys were just intimidated by how aggressive she was. She was a big character, though — we didn’t see hardly any of this on The Bachelor.

Hailey – Is she just too normal for this show? We wonder, since we barely remember her already.

Hunter – We feel bad for her for a couple of reasons. Victoria swooped in and got Johnny’s rose at the last second, and the show spent most of their time with her focusing on toilet paper.

What did you think about Rose Ceremony results on tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 3?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don't miss any updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

