Chicago PD season 10 episode 4 spoilers: Torres’ big case

Following what happened this week on Chicago PD, we imagine that season 10 episode 4 could be intriguing for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the aftermath of episode 3, and the complicated situation that it is going to put many characters in. We’re still concerned about a post-Jesse Lee Soffer future on this show, mostly because Jay Halstead is such an iconic franchise character.

For the sake of this particular episode, the focus will be put on Dante Torres, a guy still trying to figure things out. He represents in a lot of ways a new chapter of this show, a rookie cop with jagged edges who is still struggling to find way. One of the big question marks for him is what sort of cop he’ll end up being, and also who he will look to as influences. Being like Voight isn’t exactly the best thing in the world much of the time, given his vigilante nature. He can look towards some others for inspiration but in the end, he has to figure out some things for himself.

Judging from the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 4 synopsis below, it does look like this story is one that is going to stick with this character for a rather long time:

A shocking murder pulls rookie officer Dante Torres into his own neighborhood; as Voight and Atwater help him navigate the case and manage tricky personal dynamics with wary neighbors, Torres realizes his life may be forever changed.

In the end, our status as Chicago PD viewers may also be changing, as we have to adjust to a different sort of normal. Even if a lot of familiar faces are still present, that doesn’t mean change is easy. It may take all season before things even feel close to normal again.

